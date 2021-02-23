Report – Juventus next striker will come from Ligue 1

Juventus was keen to land another striker in the last transfer window and reports linked them with several high-profile names, including Olivier Giroud and Graziano Pelle.

They didn’t sign a new attacker and they will feel they probably should have with the team now struggling to score consistently.

Fichajes has named two attackers that are at the top of their list and both of them play in the French top flight.

The report says Juve wants Arkadiusz Milik, who now plays for Olympique de Marseille on loan from Napoli.

Another player that has caught their attention is Lyon’s Memphis Depay, who has a few months left on his current deal in France.

Milik has been on the radar of Juventus since the time of Maurizio Sarri and they could get him for just 12m euros in the summer.

They face serious competition for Depay with Barcelona reportedly leading the race for his signature.

He is attracted by the prospect of playing under the management of Ronald Koeman, so that transfer will depend largely on the future of the Dutch manager.

Juve can make the former Manchester United man a better offer, which could convince him to choose Turin ahead of Catalonia.