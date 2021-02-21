Report – Juventus no longer in the race for Ligue 1 star

This season still has some way to go, but the teams serious about strengthening their squad in the summer have already started making plans.

Juventus is one of them as they attempt to rebuild their team under Andrea Pirlo.

They have already identified several targets they will pursue when the transfer window reopens, but Rennes midfielder, Eduardo Camavinga, will not be one of them.

The Frenchman has emerged as one of the most talented youngsters in Europe in the last two seasons.

He attracted the attention of Juve and other top European teams in the last transfer window.

Next summer might be the time that he finally joins a big team, however, Calciomercato says Juventus have abandoned their pursuit of his signature.

The report says Fabio Paratici will no longer follow the track that leads to him because of how much it will cost them to make the move happen.

It says the midfielder is valued at around 80m euros, which is ridiculously too much for Juve to pay at the moment.

Dropping out of the race will see them look at their other targets which include Rodrigo De Paul and Manuel Locatelli.