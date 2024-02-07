Toni Kroos has been offered to Juventus as he nears a departure from Real Madrid at the end of this season.

Kroos has been regarded as one of the premier midfielders in world football over the past two decades.

He extended his contract with Madrid for one year last summer, amid speculation of his potential departure from the club.

Juve has demonstrated adeptness in securing free agents from across Europe and would welcome his inclusion in their squad.

Kroos stands as one of the most decorated players globally and could conceivably conclude his career at the culmination of this season.

Nevertheless, the German midfielder may seek a new club beyond Spain, with Calciomercato disclosing that his agent has initiated discussions regarding a move to Juventus.

Preliminary negotiations have taken place between Kroos’ representative and the Bianconeri regarding a potential free transfer to Turin at the conclusion of this season.

Juve FC Says

We need new midfielders, and the loss of Paul Pogba means we need an experienced head in that role.

Kroos has won all the top club trophies in world football and would be a huge addition to our squad if he makes the move.

But he will have a lot of suitors, and we must prepare a very enticing offer for him to join us.