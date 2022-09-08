Juventus has been offered a chance to sign Marco Asensio, according to a report on Tuttomercatoweb.

The attacker is one of the most decorated players in the world after winning several trophies at Real Madrid.

However, he is no longer a key player at the Bernabeu, and the Spanish club is not so keen to hand him a new contract.

They have been in talks over an extension of his deal, but it has not made progress, and he looks set to leave them as a free agent at the end of this season.

He is now being offered around Europe so that he can leave in the January transfer window.

The report claims Juventus is one of the teams that has been offered a chance to add him to their squad.

The Bianconeri bolstered their group in the last transfer window, but you can never have too much quality as a top club.

Juve FC Says

A move for Asensio would make sense because he will strengthen us even more.

The Spaniard is known for scoring some impressive and interesting goals, which makes him one of the finest players to have in your squad.

It would be interesting to see if we move for him and how much he would cost.