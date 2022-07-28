Juventus is pushing to add Roberto Firmino to their squad in this transfer window, and it seems they could get a deal sorted in the coming weeks.

The Brazilian is a key player for Liverpool and one of Jurgen Klopp’s favourites, but the Reds have added Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz to their squad in the last six months.

These new arrivals will limit the opportunities the Brazilian striker has on their team, and this is a World Cup year.

Corriere Dello Sport claims the former Hoffenheim man is open to leaving Liverpool, and that is encouraging Juve in their pursuit of his signature.

Their latest offer to the Reds for his signature is £19m, and they hope it would be enough to land him.

Their first choice target remains Alvaro Morata, but this shows they are also keen to sign an alternative if they cannot do business with Atletico de Madrid.

Juve FC Says

Firmino has been one of Europe’s best forwards, and his fine form is one reason Liverpool has been doing great work in Europe and England since he joined the club.

His skills will be suited to several roles in the Bianconeri attack, and he might be the player that unlocks the likes of Dusan Vlahovic and Angel di Maria.