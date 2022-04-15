Report – Juventus offers a deal to Ballon d’Or winner

One of the greatest players of this generation is Luka Modric, and the Croatian could be on the books of Juventus soon.

The midfielder reminded us what a classy player he is with his outside of foot assist in Real Madrid’s recent Champions League game against Chelsea and how much would Juve fans love him to do that in their colours?

They could get that wish in the summer if a new report from AS Dario via Football Italia is to be believed.

It claims the midfielder has received two offers from outside Madrid, one being from Qatar and the other from Juve.

Although he would be 37 by next season, the Bianconeri believe he still has enough in him to help their team thrive.

It remains unclear if Madrid will also try to keep the Ballon d’Or winner beyond this campaign, but at the moment, he has no contract offer from the club.

Juve FC Says

Modric has been insanely consistent, and he is one of the fittest footballers in the world right now, despite his age.

We have struggled with creativity in this campaign, and that will certainly improve if we can sign the Croatian.

He would be a starter at the Allianz Stadium, but he might wait for an offer from Madrid before considering others.