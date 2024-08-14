Juventus is now offering their surplus players to other clubs as they look to trim down their squad this season.

The men in black and white have been adding new players who fit their new manager’s system, which means several members of the existing squad need to leave. Arkadiusz Milik is one of the players the club has made available for transfer.

The Polish striker is currently injured, having sustained the injury while playing for Poland at Euro 2024.

Juve considered this injury a significant setback because they had hoped he would perform well in the competition and attract interest from other clubs.

As Milik nears a return to fitness, Juve is looking to offload him, despite some recent reports suggesting he might stay on as Dusan Vlahovic’s backup.

According to a report on Tuttomercatoweb, the Bianconeri have offered Milik to Lazio, who are in need of a replacement for Ciro Immobile, who left the club this summer. Juve hopes that Lazio will consider Milik a suitable replacement for their former striker.

Juve FC Says

Milik could be useful to us, but if we find a club that would sign him, then we need to offload him and find a replacement on the market.