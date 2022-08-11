Juventus is reportedly intensifying its efforts to offload Moise Kean.

The striker re-joined them on loan from Everton at the start of last season, and they could be obligated to buy him for around 28m euros by the end of this campaign.

However, his return to Juve has not been a good one as he struggles to score when he plays and rarely does get playing time at the club.

He recently missed their friendly game against Atletico Madrid because he turned up late for a training session, and he may have played his last match for the club.

The former PSG loanee has now been offered to OGC Nice according to a report on Football Italia.

The report claims his agent was spotted at Continassa yesterday, where they held a meeting with Juve.

The Bianconeri is looking to offload him, but the report adds that Nice doesn’t consider him a very important target, and they are now looking at other players.

Juve FC Says

Kean has been a bad buy, and the young striker knows he needs to do better to stay at a top club like Juve.

He had so much potential when he first broke into the Bianconeri first team, but there is serious doubt over his ability to reach his best self as a footballer.