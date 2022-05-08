Report – Juventus offers World Cup winner €220k per week

Juventus has started talks with Paul Pogba over signing the midfielder on a free transfer in the summer.

The 29-year-old is heading towards the Manchester United exit door after deciding not to sign a new contract at the English club.

He is now free to speak to other teams and a new report claims he has been doing just that.

Football Italia reveals Juve is one of the clubs he is speaking to, and they have already tabled an offer before him.

He is now being represented by Vincenzo Raiola, the cousin of Mino, who now leads the agency.

Juve has reportedly offered him €220,000 per week with bonuses. It claims it is the same offer they made to Paulo Dybala initially before withdrawing it.

Juve FC Says

Pogba is speaking to other clubs, but we have our interest by making him a contract offer.

The midfielder is one of the finest players we ever had and his return to the club would be a sweet story, especially as it would be for free again.

However, Pogba might decide he wants a brand new experience and join any of his other suitors.