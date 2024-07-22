Juventus have reportedly launched concrete attempts to sign young Porto winger Francisco Conceicao.

The 21-year-old is a youth product of Sporting Lisbon but when his father Sergio became the head coach of Porto, the youngster followed suit in 2018.

Francisco spent the previous campaign on loan at Ajax, and his impressive displays in Amsterdam earned him a call-up to Euro 2024.

The youngster has a long-term contract with the Dragons, running until June 2029. But following his father’s departure, Francisco could be heading towards the exit door.

Therefore, Juventus could pounce on the opportunity, as they’re currently searching the market for a new winger, especially with Federico Chiesa and Matias Soulé widely expected to leave Turin before the end of the summer transfer session.

According to Portuguese newspaper Record via JuventusNews24, the Bianconeri have already opened contacts with Porto for Conceicao’s services.

The Serie A giants are reportedly offering an initial loan proposal with an obligation to buy. The source describes the Portugal international as a priority transfer target for Juventus Football Director Cristiano Giuntoli.

Conceicao is a left-footed player who usually plays as an inverted winger, cutting from the right flank.

The youngster has six international caps to his name for the Portuguese first team, including four appearances in Euro 2024.

His solitary goal for A Seleção das Quinas was a late winner against the Czech Republic in the European Championships group stage.