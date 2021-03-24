Report – Juventus open to selling outcast this summer

Mattia De Sciglio has spent this season on loan at Lyon after struggling to make the team at Juventus.

He has had a fine season at the French side, who he has helped to compete for the Ligue 1 title.

He will return to Juve at the end of this season if everything goes to plan.

However, it seems the Bianconeri will still not have a space for him in their squad at the end of this season.

La Gazzetta dello Sport via Calciomercato reports that the struggling champions are prepared to allow him to leave them again when his current loan spell ends.

Although they have struggled in this campaign, the full-back isn’t the calibre of player that they want at the moment.

They will bolster their team when the transfer window reopens and he will face even tougher competition for a place.

Lyon has enjoyed his services in this campaign and the report says that they are keen to acquire him permanently.

Selling De Sciglio will provide much-needed funds to bring more quality players to Turin, but the report didn’t say how much Juve will sell him for.