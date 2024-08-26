Juventus winger Filip Kostic has reportedly accepted Fiorentina as his next destination after being omitted from Thiago Motta’s plans.

The 31-year-old is one of several players who were considered protagonists at Max Allegri’s court but now find themselves outcasts in the new regime. The list includes Federico Chiesa, Mattia De Sciglio as well as Wojciech Szczesny who recently rescinded his contract.

The Serbia international is thus searching for a new club. He has been previously linked with Al-Ain and Crystal Palace, but now appears destined for a move to Florence.

According to Il Corriere dello Sport via JuventusNews24, Kostic has given the green light to join Fiorentina.

The two clubs have finalized the transfer of Nico Gonzalez yesterday, so the former Eintracht Frankfurt star could be moving in the opposite direction.

He would follow in the footsteps of Moise Kean who has now cemented himself as a regular starter at Raffaele Palladino’s court.

Kostic joined Juventus in the summer of 2022 following his Europa League heroics with Frankfurt.

He enjoyed a positive first campaign in Turin, presenting himself as a main source of assists. However, his displays regressed last term, especially with Allegri deploying him in a deeper position on the pitch.

The player’s contract with the Bianconeri is valid until June 2026.