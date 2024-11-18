Juve’s hopes of offloading Arthur Melo in January may have received a boost, as two European clubs are reportedly interested in the midfielder.

The Brazilian never truly managed to fulfill the promise he showed early in his career at Gremio and Barcelona. Nevertheless, after three forgettable years between Turin and Liverpool, he managed to put his career back on the right track with a solid campaign at Fiorentina.

But despite his exploits in Tuscany, the Viola opted against splashing 20 million euros for his services. His wages also proved to be a major hurdle in the way of a permanent transfer. Therefore, Juventus tried to find him another buyer last summer, but to no avail.

And even though Juventus coach Thiago Motta added him to the Champions League squad, it proved to be a mere formality, as the player remains utterly an outcast at Continassa with no hopes of gaining any playing time. Arthur hasn’t even been included in the matchday squads since the start of the season.

But according to Spanish newspaper Marca (via JuventusNews24), the former Barcelona star has attracted the interest of two foreign clubs.

His first presumed suitor is Olympique Marseille who are building a solid project under the guidance of their Italian manager Roberto De Zerbi. Their current squad includes the likes of Mason Greenwood, Elye Wahi, and former Juventus star Adrien Rabiot.

Moreover, the Southern French side’s hierarchy is closely connected to the Bianconeri. OM president Pablo Longoria was employed at Juventus in the past, while Fabrizio Ravanelli and Mehdi Benatia need no introduction.

Aside from Marseille, the source mentions Real Betis as another club that is keeping track of Arthur. The ambitious Andalusians could use an experienced player like their Brazilian as they continue to chase the European spots. They currently sit seventh in the LaLiga table.