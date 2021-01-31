Report – Juventus outcast closing in on a move to Germany

Sami Khedira is finally close to leaving Juventus after spending the first half of this season on the sidelines.

The German last played for the Bianconeri in June last year, and he was told that he could leave the club in the summer.

He couldn’t find a new team and refused a payoff, unlike Blaise Matuidi.

He wasn’t registered for the Champions League and hasn’t played competitive football for them this season.

Facing the same treatment in this second half of the campaign, he has now agreed to leave according to Kicker via Football Italia.

The report says that he is set to undergo his medical at Hertha Berlin today and complete a transfer to the ambitious German side.

They have reportedly offered him a two-and-half-year deal, and he has reached an agreement with Juventus to terminate his contract.

Having been reluctant to take any cut to his current salary, the report didn’t specify if the Bianconeri will pay any part of his wages while he plays in Berlin or if they have ended their financial association with him.

The German has played 144 matches for Juve since joining them in 2015.