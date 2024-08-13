Juventus goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny is struggling to find a new enticing destination. So could he decide to call it a day sooner rather than later?

The 34-year-old has been one of the club’s most reliable servants since his arrival in 2017. He became a regular starter in 2018 following Gianluigi Buffon’s first departure.

But while the iconic Italian custodian remained active until the age of 45, the Pole had already stated that he doesn’t want to dwell in the sport for too long.

So according to Tuttosport, Szczesny could consider retirement as early as this summer, especially if he doesn’t receive an offer that tempts him to stay in the game.

The 34-year-old has become one of the club’s many redundancies following the arrival of Michele Di Gregorio.

Nevertheless, Szczesny made no fuss about the club’s decision to show him the door, insisting that he remains a loyal servant of the club and is thus willing to accept the management’s choices.

Hence, the two parties could even decide to rescind their contract and part ways, relieving the club from the custodian’s relatively high salary (6.5 million euros per year).

But if the former Arsenal and Roma man fails to find himself a new project that reignites his passion, he could simply decide to retire from the sport and embark on a new career trajectory.

The Poland international has been linked with Monza and Saudi Pro League clubs, but there hasn’t been a concrete track just yet.