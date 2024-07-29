Juventus goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny is destined to leave the club this summer, but his next destination remains uncertain.

The Serie A giants have already brought in Michele Di Gregorio from Monza and will immediately entrust him with the starting gloves.

Meanwhile, Mattia Perin will remain to serve both as a mentor and a backup for the new signing.

So despite being one of the club’s most consistent performers over the past few years, Szczesny has now become surplus to requirements.

Hence, the management will be desperate to get rid of his hefty salary. The Pole currently earns 5.5 million euros per season, without counting bonuses.

According to Tuttosport, Monza are still hoping to lure Szczesny in a move that would see him swap places with Di Gregorio.

Moreover, the 34-year-old could also end up in the Saudi Pro League, specifically at Al-Ittihad. The club has been trying to lure Man City’s Ederson to KSA, but thus far to no avail.

Hence, Al-Ittihad is keeping Szczesny on the shortlist as an alternative to the Brazil international.

Finally, the Turin-based newspaper claims that an opportunity in Major League Soccer could open up for the former Arsenal and Roma man.

The source feels that the goalkeeper and his wife could be intrigued by a move to the United States where they’ll be able to experience the American lifestyle.

Szczesny has been serving the Juventus cause since 2017, and his contract with the club is still valid for another year.