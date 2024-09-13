Arthur Melo is one high-profile player Juventus failed to offload during the last transfer window.

The club had hoped he would find a new home after performing well at Fiorentina during his last loan spell, but surprisingly, no clubs pursued him.

Arthur now faces an uncertain future, as he is not part of Juve’s current plans. Even if he is recalled to the first team, it is expected that he will not play between now and January.

However, there is some hope for a January move, as several Brazilian clubs have shown interest in signing him. According to Tuttomercatoweb, his former club, Grêmio, wants him back, but they are not the only team interested. Flamengo, Palmeiras, and Corinthians are also reportedly keen.

The latter three clubs have more financial power than Grêmio, which could help lure Arthur back to Brazil, though it remains unclear if they can meet his salary demands of €6 million net per season.

Juve FC Says

We need to offload Arthur; it does not matter if we sell him to a European or Brazilian club.

He needs to kickstart his career somewhere else, and we need to move on from him fast.