Juventus exile Federico Chiesa has reportedly been offered to Barcelona who are on the lookout for a new winger.

The 26-year-old finds himself on the outs as the club’s new head coach Thiago Motta considers him ill-suited for this tactical system.

Therefore, the Italian has been omitted from the squad, and even his jersey has been dropped from the club’s online store.

The Juventus management is also desperate to offload the player this summer before his contract expires in June 2025.

Over the past few weeks, several possible tracks have emerged, including ones that lead to Roma, Napoli, Tottenham and even Inter. However, none has led to fruition just yet.

But according to Spanish newspaper Sport via JuventusNews24, Chiesa has been proposed as an option for Barcelona.

The Catalans are currently pursuing Spain’s Euro 2024 heroes Nico Williams and Dani Olmo, but are still struggling to land their primary targets.

Thus, Chiesa’s entourage have offered the Italian’s services to the La Liga giants. The player’s agent Fali Ramadani shares a good rapport with the Blaugrana, as he also represents Marcos Alonso.

However, the source notes two possible obstacles. The first is Chiesa’s relatively high salary (almost 6 million euros per year) and the second is Juve’s asking price which is currently set at 20 million euros.

Barcelona have been infamously struggling with their finances over the past few years, so these figures could be deemed unattainable.