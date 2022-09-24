Juventus has had an interest in Adama Traore for some time now, and they will get a chance to sign him in the winter.

The Spaniard has been at Wolves since 2018, but he has fallen out of favour at the English club.

They will allow him to leave as a free agent at the end of this season.

However, Juve might not wait until then before they move for him, and he could even be in Turin for the second half of the term.

Calciomercato reports the Bianconeri have a serious interest in his signature, and they are prepared to make a move for him with a cut-price offer in January.

It might be accepted by Wolves because he has fallen out of favour under Bruno Lage, and he will also be desperate to leave the English club.

Juve FC Says

Traore is a physical specimen, and he could be a handful to opposing teams because of his build, but the winger hardly delivers goals or assists.

The last thing we need is a player that will be worse than our current options, and the Spaniard looks to fit that description.

He flopped at Barcelona. Why will he succeed in Turin?