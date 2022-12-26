This January, Juventus intend to bolster their right-back department with a new player who can rotate with the aging Juan Cuadrado. A host of candidates have been mentioned for the role, and the list continues to grow with every passing day.

According to Tuttosport via ilBianconero, Juventus are considering an exchange of loans that would see them landing the services of Spezia’s Emil Holm.

The 22-year-old is a Sweden international who has been impressing since making the switch to the Ligurian club in 2021. This season, he has thus far contributed with a goal and two assists in his 14 Serie A appearances.

The source claims that the Bianconeri would in return offer one of their own youngsters to Spezia on loan. The first candidate is Matias Soulè who has become a regular member of Max Allegri’s first team, but saw little action on the pitch. Thus, the club has been entertaining the notion of sending the 19-year-old winger away to gain additional playing time.

The second option would be a like-for-like replacement, with Tommaso Barbieri replacing Holm at Spezia. The Italian is a rising right-back who’s closing in on first team action. While some observers are tipping the 20-year-old to act as Cuadrado’s understudy, Juventus might prefer a more established player, hence the links with Holm.