Report – Juventus preparing to raid Chelsea for outcast

Juventus are reported to be interested in bringing Chelsea left-back Emerson Palmieri, back to Serie A this summer.

The Brazilian born Italian international has not really made a breakthrough in West London and has found himself on the sidelines more often than not.

Some credibility is attached to the rumours with Gianluca Di Marzio tweeting that Chelsea are indeed interested in the 26-year-old,

DiMarzio is of the opinion that Juventus are initially looking at a loan deal for Emerson, however, there does remain some complications that need to be resolved first and foremost.

For starters, Juve already has three left-backs, Alex Sandro, who is injured, Mattia De Sciglio, who is not favoured by Andre Pirlo and Gianluca Frabotta, who is very inexperienced and probably not ready for this level.

Basically, at least one of them has to go and DiMarzio reckons the most likely candidate in De Sciglio, which makes perfect sense.

Emerson would no doubt welcome a move to Turin, he is definitely suited to Italian football and should hit the ground running, something he has struggled to do at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues have been on a spending spree and will need to balance the books a little and will most likely be open to a deal with Juve, even if it is a loan arrangement with an option/obligation to buy at the end.