Juventus has been paying Paul Pogba minimum wage since his suspension following a failed drug test. The ban is expected to outlast his contract with the club, but Juventus has not yet terminated their relationship with the Frenchman, as he has appealed the decision to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

Pogba remains confident that his appeal will succeed, which could allow him to return to the field as a professional player. However, Thiago Motta has not included Pogba in his plans, so if the ban is overturned, Juventus will face a challenging situation regarding his future at the club.

According to a report from Tuttomercatoweb, Juventus is leaning towards terminating Pogba’s contract despite the ongoing appeal. The chances of his appeal succeeding are seen as slim, and the club is waiting for the final verdict. If the ban is upheld, Juventus is prepared to begin the process of ending their agreement with Pogba.

While Pogba’s first spell at Juventus was highly successful and the club respects him greatly, the Bianconeri are unlikely to retain him if his suspension is confirmed, and they are ready to part ways.

Juve FC Says

We have not terminated Pogba’s contract because of the respect we have for him, but we need to consider it soon and move on from the midfielder.