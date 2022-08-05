Juventus continues to monitor Lazio defender Francesco Acerbi, and they could add him to their squad soon.

The defender wants out of the Biancocelesti, and they are also happy to sanction his departure from the club.

However, it must be for the right offer, and Juve may have found a good solution to the problem.

Tuttomercatoweb claims the Bianconeri are interested in a swap deal that would see them add Acerbi to their squad and send Daniele Rugani the other way.

Rugani has a very good relationship with Maurizio Sarri, who currently manages the Rome club, and this offer could be one that they accept.

The report, however, adds that Lazio might be reluctant to do the deal because they have many defenders, and Inter Milan also wants Acerbi.

Juve FC Says

This is the perfect opportunity for us to offload Rugani because he has fallen down the pecking order at the club.

The Azzurri star will hardly play for us this season, and he deserves to be at a club when regular action will be available to him.

However, Lazio must accept the offer before the move can happen, otherwise, he might be stuck in Turin for yet another campaign and play less often.