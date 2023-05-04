Report – Juventus pulls out of the race for Bundesliga star

Juventus seems to have pulled out of the race for Marcus Thuram, with a report revealing he has interest from just one team in Serie A now.

Thuram is one of the sought-after soon-to-be free agents as he runs down his contract at Borussia Monchengladbach.

The German club refused to entertain offers for his signature in the last transfer window, even though he insisted he would not sign a new contract.

They are already prepared for life without him and Juve had been keen to add him to their squad.

However, a report on Tuttomercatoweb reveals Inter Milan is the only club from Serie A still in the running for his signature.

They consider him a good replacement for Romelu Lukaku, who could return to Chelsea at the end of this campaign.

Juve FC Says

Thuram is a fine attacker, but we have depth in that department and should only add a new man to it if someone leaves.

It is unlikely that an important player will leave the club among our attackers in this campaign, so a move for Thuram should be halted.

Let us spend the preseason working on systems that will get our current attackers to score more goals.