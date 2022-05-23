Juventus are seriously interested in a move for Renan Lodi as they consider cutting ties with Alex Sandro.

Sandro has been struggling in the last few seasons and he shared first-team duties with Luca Pellegrini in the just-concluded campaign.

The Brazilian’s current deal expires in 2023 and Juve has no intention of renewing it. Instead, they will jump at the chance of selling him in the summer if an opportunity comes.

Calciomercato claims they see Lodi as the ideal next left-back for their team and they have continued pushing hard to sort out a deal with Atletico Madrid for his signature.

Juve FC Says

Lodi has done well in Spain and he is still very young at 24, which makes him even more qualified to join Juve now.

Atleti will want to keep the former Athletico Paranaense man, but every player has a price, and it is up to Juve to make them an offer they cannot refuse.

The Bianconeri have been cutting costs recently, and that has affected what they spend on players. But the club must break their salary structure for some players.

They will also be required to pay more than they expect in transfer fees to sign others.