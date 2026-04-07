Juventus is expected to be active in the summer transfer window and has reportedly placed three of its players on the market in an effort to generate funds. The club is preparing for a period of change as it looks to reshape its squad ahead of next season.

Luciano Spalletti is keen to oversee an overhaul of the playing staff, and the club is prepared to support him by bringing in new signings. Juventus still possesses a squad filled with quality, and there remains confidence that the team can deliver strong performances between now and the end of the current campaign.

Juventus Plan Squad Overhaul

Despite the overall strength of the squad, some players have struggled to meet expectations. As reported by Tuttomercatoweb, the Bianconeri have decided to make Teun Koopmeiners, Jonathan David and Lois Openda available for transfer.

All three players have found it difficult to make a consistent impact since arriving at the club. Openda and David joined at the start of the season but have yet to justify the investment made in them, while Koopmeiners has endured two underwhelming campaigns during his time with Juventus.

Uncertain Market Prospects

The club is now hoping to attract interest from potential suitors in the summer, allowing them to move these players on and reduce the financial burden associated with their wages. Offloading them would create room for new additions as part of the planned rebuild under Spalletti.

However, securing favourable transfer fees may prove challenging unless their performances improve in the remaining fixtures. Strong displays in the closing stages of the season could help restore confidence in their abilities and increase their market value.

Ultimately, Juventus faces a delicate balancing act as it seeks to refresh its squad while ensuring it maximises returns on players who have yet to deliver at the expected level.