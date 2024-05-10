Juventus is preparing to offload some unwanted players from their squad at the end of this season.

The Bianconeri have been plagued by inconsistency this term, and although most fans blame the manager for their poor form, they understand that some players must be replaced.

Juventus’s quality is lacking compared to Inter Milan’s, which is why the Bianconeri will make changes to their squad to achieve success.

The men in black and white have now placed two underperforming players on the transfer market.

A report on Tuttomercatoweb claims they have transfer-listed Arkadiusz Milik and Moise Kean.

Milik has only shone in the Italian Cup, while Kean is still looking for his first goal of the season.

Juventus needs strikers who can perform better, and they are now willing to sell these two to make room for new additions.

Juve FC Says

Kean and Milik have performed below expectations this season and it is not a surprise that the club wants them to leave.

These players have not been good enough, and we have to stop housing mediocre players who are performing poorly on our team.

This is the only way we can start winning again, and excellence is required for success to come our way.