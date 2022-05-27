Juventus are beginning to make plans for the next campaign and they need to add some of the finest players around to their squad.

Before making these additions, they have to offload some of the deadwood in their squad now.

Two of them are Arthur Melo and Adrien Rabiot. Because the latter plays many matches for the club, it is easy to think he is one of their key players, but the Frenchman has been a flop.

Arthur has looked out of place since he arrived at the club from Barcelona in 2020 and the Bianconeri tried to ship him out in the January transfer window.

Tuttojuve claims the Brazilian will certainly leave the club by the summer as they rebuild their team under Max Allegri.

Rabiot is also available for transfer and Juve hopes a suitable offer will arrive for his signature.

Juve FC Says

Arthur and Rabiot have simply not been good enough for this club and it is about time we offloaded them.

Both midfielders can thrive on a different team, but we need individuals that are suited to what we want to achieve on the pitch.

Offloading them will help us easily sign our preferred targets and make them a part of the team.