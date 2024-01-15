Juventus have reportedly struck an accord with Felipe Anderson who seems destined to leave Lazio as a free agent in the summer.

According to Il Messaggero via ilBianconero, Juventus Football director Cristiano Giuntoli has found an agreement with the player’s sister/agent Juliana.

The Brazilian would collect 4 million euros as net wages in Turin in addition to a lucrative sign-on fee.

On the other hand, Lazio president Claudio Lotito has only offered the winger 3.5 million per season, and is stubbornly refusing to raise his bid, even at the expense of losing one of his key players.

Anderson is currently in the midst of his second spell with the capital side.

He originally joined the Biancocelesti in 2013 after rising through the ranks at Santos. After five impressive years in the Italian capital, West Ham United splashed the cash to secure the Brazilian’s services in 2018.

However, Felipe endured an underwhelming spell in East London, and thus opted to rejoin Lazio in 2021.

While his displays this term haven’t been as scintillating as last season’s, he still contributed with two goals and six assists in 20 Serie A appearances. The 30-year-old scored the winner against Lecce yesterday.

As the source explains, the former Santos man has rejected January offers from the Saudi Pro League as he wishes to remain at Lazio till the end of the season and land Maurizio Sarri’s side a hand in the Champions League knockout stages.

The Aquile have a daunting mission in the Round of 16 as the draw pitted them against Bayern Munich.