Report: Juventus reach agreement with UEFA over Conference League participation

July 9, 2023 - 12:30 pm

Last season, a 10-point deduction in the Plusvalenza trial denied Juventus a spot in the next edition of the Champions League. The club dropped from third to seventh in the Serie A standings.

While their league position would theoretically grant them access to the Conference League, Juventus might be willing to sacrifice it.

According to Il Corriere dello Sport via ilBianconero, Juventus and UEFA have found an agreement that would see the club drop out of the Conference League.

Due to the club’s financial and legal troubles that emerged onto the scene in the Plusvalenza and Prisma inquiries, the Bianconeri may have infringed UEFA’s Financial Fair Play rules.

Therefore, the club’s new hierarchy intends to open a new chapter by signing a plea bargain with the European football’s governing body.

UEFA will thus ban Juventus from participating in next season’s Conference League while the club pledges not to appeal to the CAS.

Juve FC say

Dropping out of Europe’s third-tier competition would be a small sacrifice for Juventus if it shields the club from further punishment and lengthy bans.

Next season, the club’s primary objective should be finishing in a Top four spot and announcing their return to the Champions League in the following campaign.

If sacrificing the Conference League is the price that the club must pay, so be it.

