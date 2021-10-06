Report – Juventus reaches an agreement with Dybala over a new deal

Juventus has reached an agreement with Paulo Dybala over a new contract for the Argentinian.

His current deal will expire at the end of this season, but both the club and the player have maintained that they will keep working together.

After a long negotiation, Todofichajes says they have finally reached an agreement over a new contract.

The report says Juve prioritised signing him onto a new deal after losing Cristiano Ronaldo in the last transfer window.

They opened talks over the new deal a long time ago and have now reached an agreement.

The Argentinian will make 10m euros per season on the new deal, and the renewal is expected to be made official in the coming days.

Dybala is seen as a future captain of the club and this news would come as a relief to their fans.

They have feared that they would lose another big star after the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Dybala is currently nursing an injury, but he has started this season brightly, and he looks set to score some of the goals needed by the club.

He will unlikely score as many as Ronaldo did but he could still make a strong contribution including adding assists.