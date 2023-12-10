Juventus are reportedly prepared to enter the fray for young Valencia midfielder Javi Guerra who’s also a transfer target for Manchester United.

The Bianconeri are currently being linked with a plethora of midfielders ahead of the January transfer session.

Max Allegri unexpectedly lost the services of Nicolo Fagioli and Paul Pogba on long-term suspensions, albeit for different causes.

These absences left the manager with a shortage of options in the middle of the park. Therefore, many expect the Italian giants to make a move as early as January.

According to ilBianconero, Juventus have now set their sights on Valencia’s Guerra.

The Spaniard started his career at Villarreal before making the nearby switch to Los Che in 2018. The young midfielder rose through the club’s ranks and has now established himself as a regular starter with the first team.

Guerra made 16 appearances in La Liga this season, scoring three goals and providing an assist in the process. He also made a couple of cameos off the bench in the Copa del Rey.

The source also mentions Man Utd as a renowned suitor for the youngster, as previously reported by the Daily Mirror.

The report believes Valencia have valued their youngster at circa 40 million euros.

Juve FC say

While the Spain U21 starlet is certainly one to keep an eye on, Juventus will likely struggle to meet Valencia’s relatively high asking price.

In the middle of the campaign, we expect Cristiano Giuntoli and company to search the market looking for bargain deals rather than splashing hefty sums.