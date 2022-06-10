The Russian invasion of Ukraine has stopped the latter’s leagues in all tiers, just like many economic activities in the country.

This made FIFA pass a rule that allows players from their league to sign for other clubs temporarily.

Some of them have taken advantage of this, but most of them have remained with their teams.

Top clubs in Europe will shop for talents in Ukraine in the summer and Juventus has identified one player they like.

Calciomercato reports that they have been scouting Mykhaylo Mudryk for some time before the Ukrainian leagues were stopped and he passed their criteria to play for them.

The 21-year-old plays for Shakhtar Donetsk and he was one of their breakout stars before the war started.

The Bianconeri are now looking to negotiate his signing and add him to their squad.

The report assures that they have run the rule over the midfielder and he fits into the plan of what they want to achieve as a club.

Juve FC Says

If you have a look at some of the young players who have been signed by the club, you can trust our scouting department when they recommend a player.

Most of us haven’t watched Mudryk play before, but the club will only sign a player if he suits their system.