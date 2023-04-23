Report: Juventus ready to pounce for Unhappy Chelsea star Koulibaly

During his time in Naples, Kalidou Koulibaly had often been a transfer target for Juventus. The towering Senegalese cemented himself as one of the best defenders in the world in recent years, but Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis never granted him safe passage to Turin.

Last summer, the 31-year-old made the switch to Chelsea, but he’s yet to replicate his marvelous displays at the back in West London. The Blues are enduring a calamitous campaign on all levels, and the complicated circumstances aren’t helping new players like Koulibaly in their attempts to settle at Stamford Bridge.

So according to La Gazzetta dello Sport via ilBianconero, Juventus will return to Koulibaly in the summer, with the player currently unhappy at Chelsea.

The source adds that Max Allegri is the defender’s main sponsor in Turin. The manager reportedly views him as the ideal partner for Gleison Bremer at the back.

As the report explains, the Bianconeri will attempt to strike an initial loan deal with an option to make it permanent.

Finally, the pink newspaper claims that Koulibaly would be willing to lower his wages from 10 million euros to seven million.

Juve FC say

At this stage, this story arguably remains mere speculation, but it could be something to keep an eye on in the summer.

Last summer, Koulibaly pledged that he’ll never “betray” Napoli fans by joining Juventus, but he wouldn’t be the first footballer to backtrack on a statement.