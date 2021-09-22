Report: Juventus ready to reject Chelsea’s approach for star player

Next Wednesday, Juventus and Chelsea will clash in what is expected to be a thrilling Champions League battle.

The two European giants were drawn into the same group, and both won their inaugural fixtures. The Bianconeri comfortably brushed Malmo aside in a 3-0 win away from home, while the Blues earned a hard-fought victory against Zenit.

Ahead of their encounter, the Premier League side appears to be monitoring Max Allegri’s men closely, apparently identifying Federico Chiesa as a player that they like.

According to Calciomercatonews.it via TuttoJuve, Chelsea are interested in the young Italian star, and would be willing to add some of their players in a potential exchange deal.

The three players mentioned as possible counterparts are Jorginho (a longtime target of Juventus), Christian Pulisic and the struggling Timo Werner.

Nonetheless, the source adds that the Italian club values the Euro 2020 winner at no less than 100 million euros, while also considering him as an untouchable player.

Therefore, the Old Lady would be ready to reject any offer for the former Fiorentina man, as the club intends to build upon his talents for the present and future, even if they appreciate the players proposed by Chelsea.

Chiesa made the switch to Turin in the summer of 2020, and established himself as one of the most important members for his new club as well as the Italian national team.