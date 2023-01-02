Despite playing regularly during the first part of the season, Weston McKennie remains on the outs. With Fabio Miretti and Nicolò Fagioli rising through the ranks and Paul Pogba’s return nearing closer, the American’s services have become dispensable.

Therefore, Juventus have placed the 24-year-old on the market, hoping to lure satisfying offers, especially from rich Premier League clubs. Luckily for the Old Lady, a report claims that the player has indeed sparked interest from the English shores, with one club in particular coming forward with an enticing bid.

According to Corriere dello Sport via ilBianconero, Juventus have received a tempting offer from Bournemouth. While the Italians value McKennie at 30 million euros, the Cherries’ bid could reach 40 millions with add-ons.

However, the source explains that the main hurdle remains the player’s will. Apparently, the USMNT doesn’t fancy the idea of playing for a club that is currently embroiled in a relegation dogfight. Bournemouth made their return to the top flight last season, and currently sit 15th in the Premier League standings, just two points above the relegation zone.

On the contrary, McKennie would be more inclined to accept a proposal from one of his more prolific suitors. Earlier reports had linked the midfielder with the likes of Tottenham Hotspur, Borussia Dortmund and Chelsea.