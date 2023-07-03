Despite signing Timothy Weah, Juventus are still looking to bolster their right flank with another name.

The Bianconeri appear to be fishing close to home, setting their sights on a wingback who made a name for himself while representing their crosstown rivals.

According to Corriere dello Sport via TuttoJuve, the club has reignited its interest in Torino’s Wilfried Singo.

The 22-year-old is a right wingback who joined the Granata in 2019. He has been sharpening his skills while cementing himself as a regular starter for the last three seasons. He is also an Ivory Coast international player, making his debut back in 2021.

As the source explains, Juventus are still keeping tabs on Spezia starlet Emil Holm. But Singo could be an alternative to the Swede.

Moreover, Singo’s contract with Torino expires in 2024. Therefore, the Bianconeri will try to snatch him at a cut price. The Granata might be open to a sale to avoid losing the player for free next summer.

The Ivorian is blessed with a strong physique and can trot up and down the right flank throughout the match.

Juventus have lost the services of Juan Cuadrado who was a mainstay on the right wing for the last eight years. Moreover, Mattia De Sciglio will be out until 2024 while nursing an ACL injury.

Therefore, the Old Lady is looking to revamp the fullback/wingback department by adding fresh names to the fold.