The Bianconeri need to make some changes to their squad in this transfer window as they prepare for the arrival of a new manager.

Thiago Motta is set to replace Max Allegri at the helm of Allianz Stadium, and Juventus is eager to ensure he has the players to succeed.

Nicolo Zaniolo is one of Italy’s most talented technical players who can excel under Motta.

Juve wanted to sign him when he played for AS Roma, but he moved to Galatasaray instead.

After his loan spell at Aston Villa, he is now expected to change clubs again because the Premier League team did not make his move permanent.

With a new manager coming, a report on Tuttomercatoweb claims Juventus has reignited their interest in his signature.

Villarreal is pushing to add Zaniolo to their squad, but the attacker wants to return to Serie A, and the report says he might wait for Juventus.