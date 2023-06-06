In recent weeks, there has been a growing number of reports suggesting that the future of Dusan Vlahovic lies away from Juventus.

The Serbian hasn’t been able to replicate his Fiorentina heroics since joining the Bianconeri in January 2022, so the management would be willing to part ways with him if they were to receive a lucrative offer.

While Bayern Munich were supposedly the prime candidates to land the striker’s services, Chelsea have reportedly entered the fray.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport via JuventusNews24, Chelsea have offered Juventus the services of Romelu Lukaku in exchange for Vlahovic.

The Belgian giant is currently on loan at Inter who might struggle to strike a permanent deal with the Blues to maintain the player’s services. Therefore, the 29-year-old could return to West London by the end of the season.

However, the source claims that the Bianconeri weren’t too enticed by the proposal, opting to reject it.

Juve FC say

Due to his history with the Nerazzurri and the unfortunate events that ensued during the first leg of the Coppa Italia semi-final, it’s difficult to envision Lukaku signing for Juventus.

Moreover, it seems that the management is determined to sell Vlahovic to raise some money amidst the current financial difficulties, so the Bianconeri would probably be more inclined to accept a cash-only offer.