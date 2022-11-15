With Juan Cuadrado nearing the end his time at the club and Danilo leaning towards a permanent central role, Juventus will add a new right-back to the fold either in January or June.

A couple of days ago, a report mentioned four players as potential candidates for the role, including Alvaro Odriozola.

However, another source believes that the Bianconeri aren’t interested in the 26-year-old.

According to Calciomercato via TuttoJuve, Real Madrid offered Odriozola’s service to Juventus for a cut price. However, the Italians respectfully rejected the proposal.

The report claims that the management isn’t impressed with the Spaniard’s technical abilities.

Odriozola did well last season while on loan at Fiorentina, but he’s yet to feature in any competitive match since his return to the Santiago Bernabeu, as he’s lagging behind Dani Carvajal and Lucas Vazquez in Carlo Ancelotti’s pecking order.

The right-back began his career at Real Sociedad before making a switch to Real Madrid in 2018. Nonetheless, he was never able to get a consistent run with Los Merengues.

Juve FC say

Based on his performances for Fiorentina last season, Odriozola certainly deserves better than being reduced into a benchwarmer who never takes the field.

However, his situation in the Spanish capital has apparently alerted Juventus who are rightfully reluctant to sign a player who’s yet to take the field since the start of the season.

The Bianconeri can arguably find a more suitable alternative.