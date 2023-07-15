While several important figures could leave Continassa this summer, Juventus have no plans to deprive themselves of the services of one of their key defenders.

According to TuttoJuve journalist Massimo Pavan, the Bianconeri have rejected an attempt from Tottenham Hotspur to lure Gleison Bremer to the Premier League.

The Spurs are reportedly willing to put more than 40 million euros on the table as they try to revamp the squad following the appointment of new head coach Ante Postecoglu.

However, the Italian giants don’t want to part ways with the Brazilian defender just one year following his arrival.

Last summer, Juventus overtook Inter at the eleventh hour to snatch the 26-year-old’s services.

The Bianconeri splashed around 41 million to buy Bremer from their crosstown rivals Torino. He has a contract that runs until 2027.

Juve FC say

While it wasn’t a spectacular campaign for the defender by any means, the Brazil international was one of the few certainties at the back for Max Allegri. His performances would certainly improve once the team finds its footing.

Last summer, Juventus sold Matthijs de Ligt while legendary captain Giorgio Chiellini left for Major League Soccer.

So with Leonardo Bonucci also heading towards the exit door, Bremer’s presence becomes even more crucial to ensure some stability at the back.