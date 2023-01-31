Report – Juventus rejects an offer for Next Gen midfielder

Juventus is one of the top clubs who have had a very quiet January transfer window, but clubs are circling some of their players on deadline day.

Max Allegri’s men have remained inactive in terms of incoming despite losing Weston McKennie, who joins Leeds United on a loan-to-buy agreement.

However, some of their players are still being targeted and the black and whites have turned down a move for a Next Gen youngster.

A report on Tuttomercatoweb reveals the Bianconeri have rejected Rapid Vienna’s offer for Nikola Sekulov.

The Bianconeri turned it down because they believe he is a key player for their Next Gen side and should remain with the team.

Juve FC Says

Our first team should feed on the Next Gen side for talents and if we keep sending the youngsters away, we will not have graduates in the senior side.

Also, the Next Gen team needs most of its players to continue thriving and Sekulov might not have been guaranteed a regular game time if he had moved away from Turin.

At the Next Gen side, he is becoming a key player, which will aid his development and make him ready for first-team chances sooner.