Report – Juventus remain focused on signing PSG star

Juventus has made adding Angel di Maria to their squad this summer a priority, according to Calciomercato.

The Bianconeri will miss out on winning another league title in two consecutive seasons.

This time, they might not win any trophy even though they remain in the hunt for the Italian Cup.

Juve wants to have a successful 2022/2023 campaign, and they will bolster their squad to achieve that.

The report claims their number one target now is Di Maria, who will be a free agent at the end of this season.

They also have an interest in Giacomo Raspadori and Nicolo Zaniolo, but a move for the more experienced PSG man is their main priority now.

Juve FC Says

We need to keep bolstering our squad, but Di Maria will be a short-term fix for us.

He is getting older, even though he might do a good job at the Allianz Stadium if he makes the move.

Raspadori and Zaniolo will also suitably replace Paulo Dybala. However, both of them are very inexperienced and expensive.

While they will give us more value in the long-term, we could propose signing Di Maria now and add one of the other two attackers on our wishlist.