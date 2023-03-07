Report: Juventus remains a possible destination for Zidane

After ending his second spell as Real Madrid manager, Zinedine Zidane’s coaching career remains on a hiatus.

The legendary midfielder was linked to roles at the national teams of France and Brazil, but neither prospect materialized.

So according to La Gazzetta dello Sport via ilBianconero, Zidane’s return to Juventus remains on the cards.

The iconic star spent five memorable campaigns in Turin between 1996 and 2001, cementing himself as one of the greatest players of his generation in the process.

The 1998 World Cup winner then went on to find European glory at Real Madrid, initially as a player, and later on as a tactician.

However, the source understands that Paris Saint Germain remains an alternative possibility for the coveted manager.

As for Juventus, the pink newspaper admits that the situation remains complicated due to several hurdles, starting with Max Allegri’s hefty contract which runs until 2025 and the possible lack of Champions League football next term.

Nonetheless, the report claims that the strong bond between the Bianconeri and their former star could overcome all obstacles.

During his first illustrious stint at Los Merengues, the Frenchman lifted the Champions League trophy for three years in a row, which remains an unparalleled achievement in the modern era.