Juventus has been monitoring Owen Wijndal of Az Alkmaar for most of this year.

The left-back has impressed at the club to catch the attention of some of the biggest teams around the continent.

Juve remains keen to improve their squad, and their left-back spot is one position they want to strengthen.

Alex Sandro is no longer reliable, and he is not getting younger, which is a clear sign that he needs a successor.

Wijndal is 22 and provided 10 assists from 31 league matches last season for his present employers.

Juve is now looking to add him to their squad, but in the last few weeks, it seemed they have lost interest in the transfer.

However, Football Italia claims he is still very much on their radar and signing him could still happen in this transfer window.

Juve FC Says

We need to improve most parts of our squad, and a move for Wijndal will solve our long-standing problem at left-back.

The defender looks decent now, and his age means he can only get better.