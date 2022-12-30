Report – Juventus remains open to offloading Moise Kean

Moise Kean is only on loan at Juventus from Everton and this season is pivotal to his future at the club.

The Italian striker was groomed by the Bianconeri before they sold him to the Premier League club in 2019 and he struggled there before leaving on loan to PSG and impressing.

Juve brought him back, but his first season was poor and he is just beginning to show why we should make the transfer permanent.

A report on Calciomercato reveals Juve is likely to keep him with them permanently at the end of this season by paying around 30m euros for his signature.

However, that will not stop them from selling him and they could cash in on him immediately if a suitor comes forward and offers more than they paid to sign him.

Juve FC Says

Kean has improved this season and we deserve credit for developing him as much as he has become.

Keeping him will be good and he is a perfect long-term backup or strike partner to Dusan Vlahovic.

But if we get an offer worth around 60m euros and above, it makes sense to offload him, knowing we could easily sign a replacement for a lesser fee.