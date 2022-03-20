Report – Juventus returns for Ligue 1 star

Leandro Paredes has returned to the radar of Juventus, according to Calciomercato.

The PSG midfielder has been a target of the Bianconeri before and they contemplated taking him to the Allianz Stadium. However, reports of a move for him quickly died down, and he remained in France.

There is so much competition for a place in the star-studded PSG team, but he has managed to get enough playing time. He even plays ahead of former Liverpool man, Georginio Wijnaldum in some games.

The report claims Juve is now fancying a move for him yet again.

His performances this season have impressed them, and will now look to secure a deal for his signature by the summer.

Juve FC Says

We need to bolster our midfield in the next transfer window as it has remained a problem spot for us.

We added Denis Zakaria to it in January, but the Swiss midfielder has hardly been available to play.

Manuel Locatelli and Arthur Melo have not looked good enough to help us win trophies in this campaign.

It would be great to bring in new and perhaps better players to challenge them to improve.