This summer, Juventus will be looking to bolster their ranks by adding affordable profiles to their squad.

The Bianconeri surely need to strengthen their aging fullback/wingback department with young players. Therefore, an emerging report claims that the club has decided to revive its interest in a longtime transfer target.

According to TuttoJuve, the Old Lady is keeping tabs on Atletico Madrid left-back Renan Lodi who spent the campaign on loan at Nottingham Forest.

The 25-year-old’s Premier League stint started on a slow note, but he eventually moved up a gear, playing an important role in Forest’s survival.

So while the English club has the option to maintain his services on a permanent basis, the Brazilian’s future remains uncertain.

Therefore, Juventus are hoping to pounce on the situation and strike a deal with Atletico that would see Lodi arrive in Turin, possibly on loan.

The source adds that the Bianconeri consider the player as the long-term heir of his compatriot Alex Sandro who might leave the club in the summer.

Despite what the report suggests, Sandro’s departure remains wishful thinking, as Juventus are unlikely to find a suitor who’s willing to match his hefty wages. Nevertheless, picking up a younger alternative remains instrumental for the club.

But as we all know, negotiating a deal with Atletico can be a daunting task, as proven by Morata’s transfer, not to mention Nottingham who can put Juve’s hopes to bed by activating their option to buy the fullback.