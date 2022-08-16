At the start of the summer transfer session, constant reports had identified Nicolò Zaniolo as one of the main targets for Juventus.

Nevertheless, the management apparently failed to make significant progress in the negotiations with Roma, before turning its attention towards other players.

But as evidenced by Filip Kostic’s eventual arrival, a transfer that may seem dead in the water could suddenly resurface and reach a happy ending.

So could we witness a similar scenario in Zaniolo’s transfer saga?

According to la Gazzetta dello Sport via TuttoJuve, the Italy international has once again appeared on the Old Lady’s radar.

The source claims that Bianconeri directors could soon sit on the table with their Roman counterparts to discuss the player’s future. The report warns that finding an agreement remains difficult, but it’s not exactly impossible.

The 23-year-old joined the Giallorossi from Inter in 2018. His current deal expires in 2024. He can play in a variety of roles upfront, including a winger and an attacking midfielder.

Juve FC say

Alongside Tammy Abraham and Paulo Dybala, Zaniolo can be a part of a terrifying attacking force. Despite failing to score against Salernitana, Jose Mourinho’s trio is already displaying positive signs.

Therefore, unless Juventus – or any other suitor – offers some truly enticing figures, Roma have no reason to entertain the proposal.

So while the Bianconeri are focused on finalizing deals for Memphis Depay and Leandro Paredes, snatching Zanilo’s services with a late blitz remains unlikely at this point.