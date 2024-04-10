Álvaro Morata could be poised for a third stint at Juventus as the Bianconeri reignite their interest in the striker.

Morata has previously been on the books of Juventus twice, and there were even reports suggesting they were keen on signing him in the summer.

Although that move didn’t materialise, could it happen at the end of this season?

Morata is now being linked with a return to Turin, where he has previously been an important player, as Juventus searches for goals.

Having displayed fine form for Atletico Madrid this season, Morata is under contract with them until 2026.

Calciomercato reveals that Juventus is keen on bringing him back and has consequently placed Arkadiusz Milik and Moise Kean on the transfer market.

Both strikers have failed to impress this campaign, and Juventus is looking to part ways with them as they do not wish to retain them in their squad moving forward.

Juve FC Says

Morata is a player we liked a lot, and he won our hearts, especially during his first spell at the Allianz Stadium.

However, his second spell was not successful, and we had to be sure he would be worth signing before making our move for him again.

But he might be a better signing than Milik and Kean, who have struggled this term.